Monday forecast: A nice day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be the nicest day of the week with cool temperatures, low humidity and dry conditions. The humidity does increase through the week with some areas getting hot toward the end of the week. The next best chance for rain is Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Taking Action:

While a few spotty showers or t-storms can’t be ruled out tonight into tomorrow, most spots will remain dry until Tuesday night.

If you have outdoor plans Wednesday, the highest chance of rain is looking to be in the morning but be ready to alter plans all day just in case rain lingers a bit longer than currently expected.

Models differ on how hot it could get toward the end of the week but prepare for the potential for mid to even upper 90s in some spots Thursday and Friday.



Confidence in the overall forecast is high but there are specific portions of the forecast that could change so as always keep checking the forecast daily for updates. This includes the temperature forecast toward the end of the week and possible additional rain chances that aren’t in the 8 day.

Normal High: 90/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Some clouds are possible this morning otherwise it is expected to be mostly sunny especially by this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Can’t rule out a few spotty showers but for most areas it will be dry. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds light to calm.

Tomorrow: IF rain does develop overnight, there may be a few leftover showers in the morning but most of the day will be dry. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90°. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Storms are more likely to move in Tuesday night especially late with lingering storms into Wednesday morning. Highs Wednesday will depend on how quickly the rain and clouds clear so will go with low-mid 80s for now but some areas may reach the upper 80s.

Differences in the models exist on how hot it will get Thursday and Friday before a frontal boundary impacts the area this weekend. Depending on the timing of the front will determine temperatures and timing of storms. Right now the higher chance for rain to impact the weekend will be Sunday vs Saturday.

Storms mainly overnight with wind the primary threat although hail is also possible (SPC/WIBW)

Mainly for storms in the morning (hail/wind threat) (SPC/WIBW)

