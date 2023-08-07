Mentoring program empowers new teachers ahead of school year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman USD 345 is giving its new certified staff members the tools and resources they need to better serve their students during its annual mentoring program Monday.

Student’s aren’t the only ones who might feel anxious as the academic year looms on the horizon.

Teachers and other school staff experience the same feelings of unease that come with being in a new place surrounded by new people.

That’s why Seaman schools implements a mentoring program for its certified staff ahead of each school year.

Ronna Erickson, a rookie sixth grade teacher for USD 345, says having a helping hand makes the thought of teacher alone for the first time more bearable.

“I think like just having someone there to support you and like kind of get through these processes as we come along,” she says. “It’s just really great to have that support to get through all those unknown times.”

She says experienced teachers have plenty to offer their new colleagues like help lesson planning, classroom management ideas and even emotional support as they continue working together throughout the year.

Kendra Cochran is Erickson’s mentor, she recalls how much she appreciated having the same resource as a new teacher, when she was a mentee.

“It’s just, it’s nice to be able to help somebody else out,” says Cochran. “Especially when it was such a beneficial thing when I started and it just, you know, it’s a way to connect with new teachers.”

School officials say the ultimate goal is to enhance students classroom experience by giving teachers more confidence.

“They’re able to deliver instruction more effectively,” says Rod Sprague, executive director of teaching and learning at USD 345. “And as they deliver instruction more effectively, they learn how to use assessment more effectively. They can begin to diagnose the needs of our students better. And as they diagnoses the needs of their students, they can respond and students maybe have more questions or are struggling with certain topics, they can better meet those needs.”

