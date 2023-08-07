Library concert will jazz up your Sunday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s okay to make a little noise at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library this weekend! They’re hosting their Music for a Sunday Afternoon concert.

This time it features the Topeka Jazz Workshop.

Perry Hartman with the library and Topeka Jazz Workshop director Cale Paquette visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event, and why sharing music is important.

Watch the interview to hear more from them, and hear the Topeka Jazz Workshop in concert from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 in Marvin Auditorium at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.

The concert is free.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.