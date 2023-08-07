Library concert will jazz up your Sunday afternoon

The Aug. 13 "Music for a Sunday Afternoon" free concert at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library features the Topeka Jazz Workshop.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s okay to make a little noise at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library this weekend! They’re hosting their Music for a Sunday Afternoon concert.

This time it features the Topeka Jazz Workshop.

Perry Hartman with the library and Topeka Jazz Workshop director Cale Paquette visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event, and why sharing music is important.

Watch the interview to hear more from them, and hear the Topeka Jazz Workshop in concert from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 in Marvin Auditorium at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.

The concert is free.

Cale Paquette with Topeka Jazz Workshop and Perry Hartman with Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public...
