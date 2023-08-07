KDWP urges Kansans to vote on new conservation license plate designs

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife would like to know which new conservation license plate Kansans find the most popular.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has called all Kansans who may be interested in purchasing a Kansas conservation license plate to vote on their favorite design.

To enter the contest, KDWP said all users need to do is comment on the design they like most on the KDWP Facebook page HERE. The comment should include the voter’s name and county.

Officials noted that the designs that gain the most supporters will be produced first.

KDWP also indicated that participation in the contest does not obligate voters to purchase a new license plate.

