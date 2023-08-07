Kansas firefighters sent to Alaska to help battle wildfires around the state

Firefighters from Kansas head to Alaska to help battle wildfires near the Canadian border.
Firefighters from Kansas head to Alaska to help battle wildfires near the Canadian border.(Kansas Forest Service)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters from around Kansas have buckled up and suited out to help those in Alaska battle wildfires around the state.

Kansas Forest Service says that for the first time ever, the Kansas Fire Module assisted the Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection with multiple fires in the state. The move continues to build on relationships forged in the off-season.

KFS said the mobilization marks the first time the team has been dispatched to Alaska and the first time Kansas cooperating fire departments have sent firefighters to the state. The roster includes five KFS staff members, three Garden City firefighters and three Olathe firefighters.

Officials noted that mobilization to wildfires in Alaska takes more planning and forethought. Assignments have limited logistical support and crews have been asked to divide and support multiple incidents.

KFS indicated that members from the Sunflower state will be centered around Tok, Alaska, to help with the Jan Lake and Mansfield Creek Fires.

The Service noted that part of the crew also staffs an Alaska engine and supports Helitak operations.

For more information about wildfires in Alaska, click HERE.

