Kansas collects $681 million in taxes as fiscal year nears close

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas collected about $681 million in taxes in the month of July, about two months before the 2023 fiscal year comes to a close.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that in July 2023, the total tax collections for the Sunflower State were $681 million. The total is about $13.9 million - 2.1% - more than what had been estimated. Total tax collections were also up $94.7 million - 16.2% - from July 2022.

“We are starting this fiscal year on strong financial footing, thanks to my administration’s laser-sharp focus on attracting businesses and growing the state’s economy,” Gov. Kelly said. “The numbers are clear: we must put money back in the hands of working Kansans through responsible tax cuts.”

Kelly noted that individual income tax collections totaled $313.7 million, which is about $3.7 million - 1.2% - higher than the estimate. It also represents a $13.2 million - 4.4% - growth from 2022.

Meanwhile, the Governor indicated that corporate income tax collections totaled $44.7 million, which is about $4.7 million - 11.9% - more than what was estimated. The number also marks a 22.2% growth from July 2022.

“It is important to note that wage withholding, the largest component of the $313.7 million in individual income tax receipts, is 13.4% more than in July 2022. Kansas wage income continues to be strong as the state moves into Fiscal Year 2024,” said Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart.

Lastly, Kelly said combined sales and compensating use tax receipts totaled $315.3 million, which is about $12.3 million - 4.1% - more than what was estimated. It also marks a 38.8% growth from July 2022.

