Kansans warned to not fall prey to scam demanding payments over the phone

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Kansas counties are again warning residents to not fall for a scam that asks them to pay for warrants or fines over the phone.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that it was recently notified of a scam that involved a suspect who identified himself as an employee of the agency. Multiple instances of this scam were reported during the first week of August.

The Sheriff’s Office said residents reported phone calls that demanded immediate payment for unpaid fines or unsatisfied warrants - usually related to false allegations of missing jury duty.

Officials noted that scammers prey on residents with official-sounding phone calls to make threats of arrest to make good people feel desperate and concerned. They have warned residents to not fall into the trap.

“Do not give your personal information out to someone who calls you,” a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office urged. “Do not pay someone over the phone with a gift card or prepaid debit card unless you initiated the purchase.”

The Sheriff’s office indicated that it will never collect fines via phone call. If anyone has been a victim of this scam, they should call their local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information about this scam has been asked to report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 620-767-6310.

