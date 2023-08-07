Kansans warned to not fall prey to scam demanding payments over the phone

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Kansas counties are again warning residents to not fall for a scam that asks them to pay for warrants or fines over the phone.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that it was recently notified of a scam that involved a suspect who identified himself as an employee of the agency. Multiple instances of this scam were reported during the first week of August.

The Sheriff’s Office said residents reported phone calls that demanded immediate payment for unpaid fines or unsatisfied warrants - usually related to false allegations of missing jury duty.

Officials noted that scammers prey on residents with official-sounding phone calls to make threats of arrest to make good people feel desperate and concerned. They have warned residents to not fall into the trap.

“Do not give your personal information out to someone who calls you,” a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office urged. “Do not pay someone over the phone with a gift card or prepaid debit card unless you initiated the purchase.”

The Sheriff’s office indicated that it will never collect fines via phone call. If anyone has been a victim of this scam, they should call their local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information about this scam has been asked to report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 620-767-6310.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Woosley
Multiple vehicles stolen from Topeka repair shop lead to woman’s arrest
(File)
Teen pronounced dead after app alerts first responders to Morris Co. collision
FILE
High-speed chase through Lawrence ends with Shawnee man’s DUI arrest
FILE
Investigation launched after shots fired during early-morning armed robbery
Two arrested, including one juvenile, after alleged robbery

Latest News

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL - clipped version
Crews were on the scene of a crash early Monday at S.E. 15th and Monroe streets near downtown...
Crews respond to crash early Monday near downtown Topeka
One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
Fairway police officer critically wounded after shootout with stolen car suspect
Topeka Fire Crews responded to a house fire at 930 SW Jewell shortly before 2 a.m. on August 7.
Overnight fire destroys Central Topeka home