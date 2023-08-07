Kansans urged to keep safety in mind with 811 Day around the corner

National 811 Day
National 811 Day(Kansas Gas Service)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to keep safety at the front of their minds as National 811 Day nears.

Kansas Gas Service says that National 811 Day will be held on Aug. 11, and serves as a reminder about the importance of safe digging and preventing damage to underground facilities.

“On Aug. 11 and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to use the free 811 service before digging to reduce the risk of accidentally hitting an underground facility,” said Sean Postlethwait, Kansas Gas Service vice president of Operations. “Our highest priority is safety, and the best way to prevent injuries or disrupting service in your neighborhood and community is by contacting 811.”

KGS noted that a call to 911 places residents in contact with a local one-call center which will notify utility companies of any digging plans. These utilities could include natural gas, electric, water, sewer, cable and telecommunications. Professional locators will then be sent to a dig site and mark the locations of underground lines with flags and spray paint.

KGS indicated that the service is free and only takes a few minutes while it helps keep the community safe.

The gas utility said it encourages everyone to put safety first when undertaking any digging project, large or small. It has released the following tips to help keep Kansans safe as they dig:

  • Contact 811 or submit an online request at least two full working days before a digging project is tarted. If a contractor is hired, ensure they have contacted 811.
  • Verify the marks are fresh and complete for all utilities and wait for confirmation by reviewing the ticket with 811. Ensure markings are not from any previous project.
  • Respect the tolerance zone - the area about 24 inches on either side of the underground facility. Always hand dig in these areas to avoid contact or damage.
  • Only dig within the project area.
  • If the odor of gas is obvious or a natural gas line has been damaged, leave the area immediately, call 911 then call KGS at 888-482-4950.

For more information about safe digging, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Woosley
Multiple vehicles stolen from Topeka repair shop lead to woman’s arrest
(File)
Teen pronounced dead after app alerts first responders to Morris Co. collision
FILE
High-speed chase through Lawrence ends with Shawnee man’s DUI arrest
Enrique Munoz-Bocardo
18, 16-year-old arrested after similar early-morning armed robberies in Topeka
Topeka Fire Crews responded to a house fire at 930 SW Jewell shortly before 2 a.m. on August 7.
Firefighter hospitalized after battling early-morning Central Topeka inferno

Latest News

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL - clipped version
FILE
Group issues safety concerns as incidents arise along Shunga, Landon trails
Officials attempt to identify a man seen on camera during a break in at Manhattan High on Aug....
RCPD attempts to identify man seen during break-in at Manhattan High School
FILE
Kansas collects $681 million in taxes as fiscal year nears close
FILE
PAW Patrol Live! sets sail for Topeka with a December pirate adventure