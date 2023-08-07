Kansans urged to keep safety in mind with 811 Day around the corner

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to keep safety at the front of their minds as National 811 Day nears.

Kansas Gas Service says that National 811 Day will be held on Aug. 11, and serves as a reminder about the importance of safe digging and preventing damage to underground facilities.

“On Aug. 11 and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to use the free 811 service before digging to reduce the risk of accidentally hitting an underground facility,” said Sean Postlethwait, Kansas Gas Service vice president of Operations. “Our highest priority is safety, and the best way to prevent injuries or disrupting service in your neighborhood and community is by contacting 811.”

KGS noted that a call to 911 places residents in contact with a local one-call center which will notify utility companies of any digging plans. These utilities could include natural gas, electric, water, sewer, cable and telecommunications. Professional locators will then be sent to a dig site and mark the locations of underground lines with flags and spray paint.

KGS indicated that the service is free and only takes a few minutes while it helps keep the community safe.

The gas utility said it encourages everyone to put safety first when undertaking any digging project, large or small. It has released the following tips to help keep Kansans safe as they dig:

Contact 811 or submit an online request at least two full working days before a digging project is tarted. If a contractor is hired, ensure they have contacted 811.

Verify the marks are fresh and complete for all utilities and wait for confirmation by reviewing the ticket with 811. Ensure markings are not from any previous project.

Respect the tolerance zone - the area about 24 inches on either side of the underground facility. Always hand dig in these areas to avoid contact or damage.

Only dig within the project area.

If the odor of gas is obvious or a natural gas line has been damaged, leave the area immediately, call 911 then call KGS at 888-482-4950.

For more information about safe digging, click HERE.

