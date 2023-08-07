K-State makes entry in opening Coaches Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NCAA College Football Coaches Poll by USA TODAY SPORTS was released on Monday ahead of college football season kickoff in the coming weeks.

Head coach Chris Klieman and the Wildcats were ranked 17th. Kansas State signed the head coach to an 8-year contract in early May of this year.

No. 17 Coaches Poll pic.twitter.com/0C9lBN11OU — K-State Football (@KStateFB) August 7, 2023

The Wildcats look ahead to the upcoming season, fresh off of a Big 12 Championship. They were picked to finish second in this year’s Big 12 preseason media poll behind the Texas Longhorns.

Additionally Will Howard, Kobe Savage, Cooper Beebe, KT Leveston, Randen Plattner and Phillip Brooks were named to preseason award watchlists.

Four other Big 12 schools, two of which are in their final years in the conference, made the top 25 as well. Texas (12) and TCU (16) came in ahead of the Wildcats with Oklahoma (19) and Texas Tech (24) to follow. The reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs were ranked first. Recently announced future Big 12 member Utah came in ranked at 14.

Kansas State opened up its first week of 2023 preseason camp Wednesday morning. Kansas State hosts SEMO on September 2 at 6 p.m. to open up its season. Tickets can be purchased here.

READ MORE ABOUT THE KANSAS STATE WILDCATS HERE

