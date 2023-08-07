K-State makes entry in opening Coaches Poll

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Monday.
(KY3)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NCAA College Football Coaches Poll by USA TODAY SPORTS was released on Monday ahead of college football season kickoff in the coming weeks.

Head coach Chris Klieman and the Wildcats were ranked 17th. Kansas State signed the head coach to an 8-year contract in early May of this year.

The Wildcats look ahead to the upcoming season, fresh off of a Big 12 Championship. They were picked to finish second in this year’s Big 12 preseason media poll behind the Texas Longhorns.

READ MORE: Where K-State, KU fall in preseason Big 12 football poll

Additionally Will Howard, Kobe Savage, Cooper Beebe, KT Leveston, Randen Plattner and Phillip Brooks were named to preseason award watchlists.

READ MORE: Local collegiate stars tabbed for award watchlists

Four other Big 12 schools, two of which are in their final years in the conference, made the top 25 as well. Texas (12) and TCU (16) came in ahead of the Wildcats with Oklahoma (19) and Texas Tech (24) to follow. The reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs were ranked first. Recently announced future Big 12 member Utah came in ranked at 14.

Kansas State opened up its first week of 2023 preseason camp Wednesday morning. Kansas State hosts SEMO on September 2 at 6 p.m. to open up its season. Tickets can be purchased here.

READ MORE ABOUT THE KANSAS STATE WILDCATS HERE and watch KC Sports Tonight at 6:30 p.m. on weeknights and 10:35 p.m. on weekends.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Woosley
Multiple vehicles stolen from Topeka repair shop lead to woman’s arrest
(File)
Teen pronounced dead after app alerts first responders to Morris Co. collision
Topeka Fire Crews responded to a house fire at 930 SW Jewell shortly before 2 a.m. on August 7.
Firefighter hospitalized after battling early-morning Central Topeka inferno
FILE
High-speed chase through Lawrence ends with Shawnee man’s DUI arrest
Enrique Munoz-Bocardo
18, 16-year-old arrested after similar early-morning armed robberies in Topeka

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after sacking Las Vegas Raiders...
Chiefs’ Chris Jones continues holdout as preseason opener in New Orleans approaches
Washburn football holds its 2023 Media Day
Washburn football holds 2023 Media Day
Washburn football holds 2023 Media Day
Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. sits down with 13 Sports ahead of 5th year in Lawrence.
KU safety Kenny Logan Jr. sits down with 13 Sports ahead of 5th year in Lawrence