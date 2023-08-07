Investigation continues after shots fired during early-morning weekend robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The investigation into an early-morning robbery in South Topeka over the weekend continues after shots were fired and no suspect was found.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 12 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, law enforcement officials were called to the Kwik Shop at 3703 SW Burlingame Rd. with reports of a robbery.

When first responders arrived, they said they learned a victim had been robbed at gunpoint outside of the business.

A short while later, TPD said shots were fired near SW 37th and SW Cambridge Ave. No injuries were reported as a result.

No suspects have been identified nor has a suspect description been given. The investigation remains ongoing and further information will be made available as the case allows.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

