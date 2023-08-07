Group issues safety concerns as incidents arise along Shunga, Landon trails

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent dog attack and issues with maintenance of the Landon and Shunga trails have pushed one group to issue safety concerns for those who walk, bike and jog the system.

The Kaw Valley Bicycle Club says that at the Topeka City Council Meeting to be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, members will voice their concerns about the safety and conditions along the Shunga and Landon Trails within the Capital City.

Due to recent events at a roundabout intersection of both trails, KVBC said it has recommended joggers, walkers and cyclists avoid sections of the trail system due to increased issues with safety and maintenance.

KVBC has also advised women and children not to travel alone along the length of the Shunga Trail between SW 21st and Western through the roundabout to the underpass at SW 15th St.

“The trails system in Topeka is supposed to be a place to walk and ride safely, not just car-free, but a place where we can commute and exercise without worry about of fear of assault or injury,” said KVBC President Jeff Klun.

Klun noted that a member of the club, Kim Teske, was recently attacked by a dog in the area. She sustained severe bites and has received extensive medical care. She has still not yet fully recovered. He claims the dog belongs to an unhoused individual who camps along the trail.

According to Klun, a citation was issued to the dog’s owner by city officials and they were able to confirm with Helping Hands Humane Society that the canine was up to date on its vaccines. The dog remains on a dangerous animal hold pending its hearing.

Klun also said he has attempted to request that Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreations staff be cleared and made safe for runners and riders to use. Issues of trail obstruction, trash and glass as well as nails have been purposefully scattered along the corridor and continue to occur.

In response to emails sent by Teske about her experience, Shawnee County Parks & Rec Chief of Police Michael W. Cope wrote, “Currently the way the county code is written I cannot enforce dogs off leash in our parks… The parks as a general rule only has an easement 10 ft. wide. The other property would be either private or city property. If the trail runs through a park we would deal with the homeless camps within those areas. The officers and I try to stay on top of camps that fall into park property.”

KVBC said while it understands the unhoused and homeless situation is a known issue and that plans continue to be formulated about how to effectively deal with the problem, it can no longer accept the status quo.

“The unhoused population of Topeka has established an encamped community along the Shunga and Landon trails,” Klun said. “It is time for Shawnee County and the City of Topeka to actively practice full-time community policing along the trails.”

A presentation to the SCP+R advisory board has also been planned and repeated appearances over the next several months are expected. KVBC said it has requested the following action be taken:

Resume routine patrols of the trail system by law enforcement officials. Parks + Rec. could patrol with Cushman-style utility carts and e-bikes could also benefit the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Actively remove trash from along the trails. A Municipal Code is already in place that should address this.

A clear and loud public announcement should be made as well as signs posted along the trails to make clear who in the city/county government should be notified of issues along the system and when they should expect a resolution.

A regular volunteer group should be formed to help with the trails’ upkeep as is in place for other parks like Ensley Gardens.

KVBC has asked Topekans and those who use the trail system to email their local representative with concerns, attend meetings and call 911 with any dangerous issues along the trails.

