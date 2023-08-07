Franklin Co. Sheriff honored for commitment with 30+ years of leadership

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WIBW) - The Franklin Co. Sheriff has been honored with a national award for his service and more than 30 years of leadership.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Aug. 7, that Sheriff Jeffrey Richards has been recognized by the Small and Rural Law Enforcement Executives Association. He has been honored for his dedication to his community and significant contributions to the improvement of his community.

The SRLEEA said it presented Sheriff Richards with the 2023 Sheriff of the Year award during its annual conference on Aug. 1.

“Receiving the Sheriff of the Year award from the Small and Rural Law Enforcement Executives Association is a tremendous honor,” said Sheriff Jeffrey Richards. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my community and work towards improving law enforcement practices nationwide. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.”

With more than three decades of experience, SRLEEA noted that Sheriff Richards has shown unwavering commitment to public safety. His journey started as a part-time deputy with the Neosho Co. Sheriff’s Office followed by his service as a Law Enforcement Supervisor in the U.S. Air Force. After his military stint, Richards joined the Overland Park Police Department.

Since 2013, the Sheriff’s Office said Richards has served as its leader and has bought vast expertise and passion to his role.

Throughout his career, SRLEEA said Richards has held various roles including but not limited to Corrections Officer, Patrol Officer, SWAT member and detective. His experience in different fields has given him an in-depth understanding of law enforcement which has strengthened his leadership skills.

According to the Association, Richards’ commitment is evident in his extensive training which has earned him certifications as a Certified Public Manager and Certified Homeland Protection Professional. He has also completed the National Sheriff’s Institute, Rural Executive Management Institute, Kansas Law Enforcement Leadership Academy Command School and DHS Leadership Academy.

In addition to his professional achievements, SRLEEA said Richards has served as a County Planning Commissioner and an elected City Commissioner. He is also involved in various service organizations.

