Experts discuss importance of establishing back-to-school routine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first day of school is quickly approaching for Kansas students, and we’re helping you prepare for the new school year.

As summer winds down, your family may be working on getting a sleep schedule back in check so your students are classroom-ready.

We spoke with experts on how to get your family back in a routine as we head back to school.

“A good routine is important,” said Dr. Philip Newlin, a pediatrician at Via Christi St. Francis.

Getting back into the swing of early mornings and structured school routines can be tough for students. Newlin shared a few tips to get them ready.

“If you wake up a child at the same time during the week before they go back to school, they’re going to be tired in the evening and be ready to go to bed earlier.”

Dr. Newlin said elementary students should get 10 hours of sleep, while teens should get at least nine. And if they sleep until noon on the weekend, that’s a sign your child isn’t getting enough sleep.

“It isn’t just the time they go to bed, it’s also the things that proceed it,” Dr. Newlin said.

Having your child run off their energy right before bedtime can make it harder to fall asleep. But if they get out some energy a few hours before they go to sleep, they’ll rest better.

Experts recommend following a few simple steps.

First, it’s advised to gradually adjust bed time and wake-up time by 15-30 minutes each day. This gradual shift will help the body’s internal clock, making it easier for students to fall asleep and wake up on time when school starts. Also, create a calm and comfortable sleep environment by avoiding electronics.

“With technology, maybe they’re in bed or on the phone or on an iPad or computer,” one school nurse told 12 News. “Parents, it’s OK to say, ‘You know what, this is a no-tech time,’ because it takes a while for their brains to shut down after that. They really need rest so they can function to their fullest (and) be healthy and ready to learn.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com