Crews respond to report of smoke in Randolph Elementary School

Fire crews were called Monday morning to a report of smoke inside Randolph Elementary School in west-central Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were called Monday morning to a report of smoke inside Randolph Elementary School in west-central Topeka.

The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. at the school, located near S.W. 15th and Medford.

Topeka fire officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that the light smoke came from a compressor motor.

Topeka Public Schools officials said repairs to a compressor belt are expected to be completed in a few hours on Monday.

Those inside the building gathered on the playground on the north side of the school while firefighters investigated the incident.

The fire crews cleared the scene around 9 a.m. and those who had been outside were able to go back into the building.

Tuesday is the first day of school in the Topeka Public Schools with kindergarten, sixth-grade and ninth-grade students attending classes.

Students in all grades will attend classes beginning Wednesday in the Topeka Public Schools.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Woosley
Multiple vehicles stolen from Topeka repair shop lead to woman’s arrest
(File)
Teen pronounced dead after app alerts first responders to Morris Co. collision
FILE
High-speed chase through Lawrence ends with Shawnee man’s DUI arrest
FILE
Investigation launched after shots fired during early-morning armed robbery
Two arrested, including one juvenile, after alleged robbery

Latest News

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL - clipped version
Fire crews were called Monday morning to a report of smoke inside Randolph Elementary School in...
Crews respond to report of smoke in Randolph Elementary School
Joshua Marshall
One arrested after attempt to steal from closed West Topeka restaurant
Crews extinguished a pickup truck fire early Monday on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka.
Truck fire extinguished Monday morning on I-70 in downtown Topeka