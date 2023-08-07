Crews respond to report of smoke in Randolph Elementary School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were called Monday morning to a report of smoke inside Randolph Elementary School in west-central Topeka.

The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. at the school, located near S.W. 15th and Medford.

Topeka fire officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that the light smoke came from a compressor motor.

Topeka Public Schools officials said repairs to a compressor belt are expected to be completed in a few hours on Monday.

Those inside the building gathered on the playground on the north side of the school while firefighters investigated the incident.

The fire crews cleared the scene around 9 a.m. and those who had been outside were able to go back into the building.

Tuesday is the first day of school in the Topeka Public Schools with kindergarten, sixth-grade and ninth-grade students attending classes.

Students in all grades will attend classes beginning Wednesday in the Topeka Public Schools.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.