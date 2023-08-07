Crews respond to crash early Monday near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a crash early Monday just south of downtown Topeka.

The crash was reported at 6:59 a.m. Monday at S.E. 15th and Monroe streets.

One person was treated at the scene by American Medical Response ambulance.

The extent of the injuries wasn’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.