Crews respond to crash early Monday near downtown Topeka

Crews were on the scene of a crash early Monday at S.E. 15th and Monroe streets near downtown...
Crews were on the scene of a crash early Monday at S.E. 15th and Monroe streets near downtown Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a crash early Monday just south of downtown Topeka.

The crash was reported at 6:59 a.m. Monday at S.E. 15th and Monroe streets.

One person was treated at the scene by American Medical Response ambulance.

The extent of the injuries wasn’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

