Commissioners approve $4.9 million N. Manhattan Ave. project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City Commissioners have approved a $4.9 million project along N. Manhattan Ave. that includes part of K-State’s campus which is set to begin immediately.

Officials with the City of Manhattan say that at the Aug. 1 City Commission meeting, commissioners approved a $4.9 million project led by the city to see long-awaited improvements along N. Manhattan Ave. The project will include improvements for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.

Commissioners also noted that the project includes improvements on the Kansas State University campus funded by the university. This will include the reconstruction of Bayberry Ln. and Campus Cree Rd. as well as bank stabilization along Campus Creek.

Officials indicated that the project spans from the N. Manhattan Bluement Ave. intersection north to Old Claflin where a HAWK pedestrian signal will be installed. The project will also include:

A 2-way protected bike lane along the west side of N. Manhattan Ave. that will connect with the 2-way bike lane in Aggieville spanning from Bluemnt to Vattier St.

A full signal at the Vattier St. and N. Manhattan Ave. intersection will be added.

A full signal at the Thurston St. and N. Manhattan Ave. intersection will be added.

Realignment of Campus Creek Rd. and Bertrand St. to fully signalized the intersection. This will also close the existing intersection and crosswalk at Petticoat Ln. which will be accessible via a new roundabout.

Commissioners said the campus portion of the project should begin immediately along Campus Creek and Bayberry Ln. After this part is completed, the contractor will move to the N. Manhattan Ave. portion - likely during the winter.

Officials noted that the project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.

For more information about the project, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.