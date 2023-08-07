Alleged car chase leads to flipped pickup truck in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No significant injuries were reported after an alleged car chase led to a flipped pickup truck in Manhattan over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, law enforcement officials were called to the intersection of N. 8th and Poyntz Ave. with reports of a rollover collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by James Smith, 42, of Manhattan, had been chasing another vehicle headed north on 8th St. Smith reportedly ran a stop sign and hit a 2023 Dodge Ram driven Logan Goetzinger, 20, of Manhattan - who had not been involved in the original incident - that had been headed east on Poyntz.

RCPD noted that the collision caused Smith’s pickup to flip on its roof. No significant injuries were reported as a result.

Officials noted that the crash remains under investigation. No arrests have been made and no citations have been indicated.

