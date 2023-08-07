Alleged car chase leads to flipped pickup truck in Manhattan

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No significant injuries were reported after an alleged car chase led to a flipped pickup truck in Manhattan over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, law enforcement officials were called to the intersection of N. 8th and Poyntz Ave. with reports of a rollover collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by James Smith, 42, of Manhattan, had been chasing another vehicle headed north on 8th St. Smith reportedly ran a stop sign and hit a 2023 Dodge Ram driven Logan Goetzinger, 20, of Manhattan - who had not been involved in the original incident - that had been headed east on Poyntz.

RCPD noted that the collision caused Smith’s pickup to flip on its roof. No significant injuries were reported as a result.

Officials noted that the crash remains under investigation. No arrests have been made and no citations have been indicated.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Woosley
Multiple vehicles stolen from Topeka repair shop lead to woman’s arrest
(File)
Teen pronounced dead after app alerts first responders to Morris Co. collision
FILE
High-speed chase through Lawrence ends with Shawnee man’s DUI arrest
Enrique Munoz-Bocardo
18, 16-year-old arrested after similar early-morning armed robberies in Topeka
Topeka Fire Crews responded to a house fire at 930 SW Jewell shortly before 2 a.m. on August 7.
Firefighter hospitalized after battling early-morning Central Topeka inferno

Latest News

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL - clipped version
FILE
Investigation continues after shots fired during early-morning weekend robbery
Fire crews were called Monday morning to a report of smoke inside Randolph Elementary School in...
Crews respond to report of smoke in Randolph Elementary School
Crews respond to report of smoke in Randolph Elementary School