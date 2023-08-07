43rd annual HOGball tournament raises record amount

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - For 43 years “HOGball” has combined softball and motorcycles to fundraise for children with neuromuscular diseases.

Camp Milton gives kids with neuromuscular diseases a chance to experience the same summer camp fun as their able-bodied counterparts.

“They can be around kids that are like them and they can share stories. They know what other kids are going through and it just gives them a chance to be with kids like themselves and they can be themselves,” said tournament organizer Sandy Becker. “It just means a lot to them to see that they’re not the only ones that deal with the day to day issues of being a wheelchair bound child. They just can be with like them, and it’s empowering for them. We become a family.”

Campers get to do many of the same activities you’d expect out of any other summer camp like swimming and horseback riding. Second generation HOGball participant Tyler Becker said the camp is the greatest time of the year for the kids involved.

“These kids have muscular dystrophy so their access is limited every other day of the year,” said Tyler Becker. “But for that one week, we basically do everything the rule is you don’t tell these kids no you let them do whatever the heck they want for an entire week and they have an absolute blast.”

HOGball combines softball and motorcycles to create a weekend of fun that also greatly benefits Camp Milton.

“This HOGball tournament is the biggest fundraiser,” said Sandy Becker. “If we didn’t have this would not exist. So it is extremely important.”

Hosted at the Joe Campbell stadium in Rossville, this year’s tournament included two full days of softball, games, activities, food and friends all brought together in support of Camp Milton.

“Those kids they deserve the same fun everyone else has, if not more,” said tournament participant Brandon Cunningham. “Got to help the kids got to help, especially the kids in need.”

The end of the tournament festivities revealed a grand total of $60,000 raised to send kids to Camp Milton.

Tournament organizers encourage anyone who likes playing softball to consider forming a team for next year. More information can be found on Camp Milton’s website or Facebook page.

