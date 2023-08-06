Works of Heart Gala helps raise money for Family Service & Guidance Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “Tonight is our 17th annual Works of Heart fundraiser. All proceeds go to benefit kids and families who are challenged by mental health issues. Things like anxiety, depression, ADHD, those types of challenges,” said Pam Evans of Family Service and Guidance Center.

Evans said the Works of Heart fundraiser helps shine a light on the children the organization helps.

“For our featured artists, it gives them an opportunity for us to celebrate them for just being them. Their creativity, their talents, so it’s a very special evening for them.”

Evans said the event also increases awareness about children’s mental health.

“The Works of Heart event really helps shine a light on the importance of kids’ mental health and getting treatment early on to have the best possible outcome in the long run.”

Aiden Fisk was one of the featured artists at the fundraiser Saturday night.

He said the services the Center provides have had a positive impact on his mental health.

“They definitely helped me. I used to be super rowdy, all that stuff. They taught me how to control my feelings and just be mellow.”

Tracy Broxterman said her whole family has benefited from the Center’s mission as well.

“I have several kids that receive services from Family Service and Guidance Center. They’ve been amazing from providing medication support and therapy, case management. We’ve utilized a lot of their services between a few of my different kids and I don’t know what I would do without their help.”

Evans said the organization didn’t have a specific fundraising goal, but she did she say the Works of Heart record is $133,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.