Works of Heart Gala helps raise money for Family Service & Guidance Center

Evans said the event also increases awareness about children’s mental health.
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “Tonight is our 17th annual Works of Heart fundraiser. All proceeds go to benefit kids and families who are challenged by mental health issues. Things like anxiety, depression, ADHD, those types of challenges,” said Pam Evans of Family Service and Guidance Center.

Evans said the Works of Heart fundraiser helps shine a light on the children the organization helps.

“For our featured artists, it gives them an opportunity for us to celebrate them for just being them. Their creativity, their talents, so it’s a very special evening for them.”

Evans said the event also increases awareness about children’s mental health.

“The Works of Heart event really helps shine a light on the importance of kids’ mental health and getting treatment early on to have the best possible outcome in the long run.”

Aiden Fisk was one of the featured artists at the fundraiser Saturday night.

He said the services the Center provides have had a positive impact on his mental health.

“They definitely helped me. I used to be super rowdy, all that stuff. They taught me how to control my feelings and just be mellow.”

Tracy Broxterman said her whole family has benefited from the Center’s mission as well.

“I have several kids that receive services from Family Service and Guidance Center. They’ve been amazing from providing medication support and therapy, case management. We’ve utilized a lot of their services between a few of my different kids and I don’t know what I would do without their help.”

Evans said the organization didn’t have a specific fundraising goal, but she did she say the Works of Heart record is $133,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ten Topeka residents were arrested following crime reduction efforts in Topeka, Kan.
Ten Topeka residents arrested following crime reduction efforts
Taylor Bryant Day, 30, of Holton is in the Jackson County Jail on charges of criminal...
Holton man arrested for alleged sexual solicitation of a child
Crystle T. Moten, 37, of Topeka, and Jeff D. Pressgrove, 55, of Topeka, were arrested for drug...
Two Topeka residents arrested for drug possession following traffic stop
FILE
Back to School 2023
Riley County Police Department officials said in their Daily News report that they filed a...
One male, one female arrested for burglary of a house in Manhattan

Latest News

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL - clipped version
Clay Center Police Department asks public to assist in identifying robbery suspects
Topeka community takes a stand to unite as one..
The Works of Heart fundraiser helps shine a light on the children the organization helps.
Works of Heart Gala helps raise money for Family Service & Guidance Center