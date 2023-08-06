Wichita Police officer continues recovery following collision in patrol vehicle

At least one other driver injured
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - An officer with the Wichita Police Department and at least one other driver continue to recover after a patrol vehicle was hit by a pickup truck as he responded to an incident.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, emergency crews were called to the 700 block of S. Main St. in Wichita with reports of a crash that involved a law enforcement officer.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2020 Ford Explorer Wichita Police Department cruiser driven by Christopher Ruhlen, 34, of Wichita, had been headed south down Main St. with emergency lights activated.

As Ruhlen passed through the intersection at Kellogg Dr. he was hit by a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Ernest Ramirez, 60, of Hutchinson, who had been headed east.

KHP said Ramirez’s pickup hit Ruhlen’s patrol vehicle on the passenger side door and quarter panel, forcing the truck to spin facing southwest and the patrol vehicle into a traffic control signal.

First responders said Ruhlen was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, Ramirez was sent to Wesley Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.

KHP noted that two juveniles were also in Ramirez’s vehicle, however, no information about possible injuries or their identities has been released.

