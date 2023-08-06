Two arrested, including one juvenile, after alleged robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including one juvenile, were taken into custody by the Topeka Police Department following an alleged robbery.

According to the TPD, officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of SE Swygart St. at around 5:14 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 regarding reports of a robbery to an individual.

Officers took two suspects into custody and brought them to the law enforcement center to speak with detectives. As a result, TPD booked Amia Rodriguez, 22, of Topeka, and a 17-year-old juvenile into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Rodriguez was booked for the following charges:

Aggravated Robbery

Theft by Threat

The 17-year-old juvenile was booked for the following charges:

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Battery

Criminal Use of a Weapon

Possession of Marijuana

Theft by Threat

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.