Two arrested, including one juvenile, after alleged robbery

(WIBW)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including one juvenile, were taken into custody by the Topeka Police Department following an alleged robbery.

According to the TPD, officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of SE Swygart St. at around 5:14 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 regarding reports of a robbery to an individual.

Officers took two suspects into custody and brought them to the law enforcement center to speak with detectives. As a result, TPD booked Amia Rodriguez, 22, of Topeka, and a 17-year-old juvenile into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Rodriguez was booked for the following charges:

  • Aggravated Robbery
  • Theft by Threat

The 17-year-old juvenile was booked for the following charges:

  • Aggravated Assault
  • Aggravated Robbery
  • Aggravated Battery
  • Criminal Use of a Weapon
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Theft by Threat

