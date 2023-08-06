Topeka families prepare as school approaches

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fairlawn Church of the Nazarene’s Cruisin’ Back to School event geared up with a classic car show along with free school supplies and fun activities for the kids.

Arya Poff said being able to get free school supplies has brought them peace of mine.

“It shows that Topeka cares about their community,” said Poff. “Especially parents that are struggling that need events like this.”

Kathy Keck said that she has needed help before so she enjoys being able to help others.

“If you’re blessed, be a blessing,” said Keck. “I think for me, that’s what it is about. We are abundantly blessed in our life and so to be able to be a blessing to others is just great. It’s humbling to see all of the people come and just being able to help.”

The church provided food, crafts, haircuts and braids, a variety of school supplies, and even resources for the parents.

Pastor Brent Hulett said that the event is a way to ensure that both kids and parents are prepared and excited for the first day of school.

“Fairlawn Church of the Nazarene is passionate about our community,” said Hulett. “So we want to make sure that we’re providing for them, meeting their needs, making sure they have the social services they need, and making sure they’re healthy. That’s what the church is all about.”

Community members said they love that Topeka puts the kids first.

“These events are what helps Topeka be Topeka,” said Poff.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.