Teen pronounced dead after app alerts first responders to Morris Co. collision

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A teen driver was pronounced dead after a mobile app alerted first responders to a collision in rural Morris Co. over the weekend.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:55 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, emergency crews received a notification through Life Alert 360 - a mobile app - that a crash may have happened near 1800 Rd. and Z Ave.

First responders said that when they arrived at the location specified in the alert, they found a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 pickup driven by Kolter L. Litke, 15, of Council Grove. CPR was immediately started on the unconscious teen driver.

A preliminary investigation found the pickup had been headed east on Z Ave. when it veered off the road and hit a concrete bridge rail.

The Sheriff’s Office said Litke was taken to Morris Co. Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was alter pronounced deceased by medical professionals.

