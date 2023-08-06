One seriously injured after driver loses control of SUV along KC interstate

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was seriously injured after the car she was a passenger in was hit by a driver who lost control of his SUV along an interstate near Kansas City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 416.8 on westbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Markquette D. Gilbert, 46, of Kansas City, Mo., had been headed west in the third lane of the interstate. Meanwhile, a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by Rafael Acosta-Alcala, 21, of Kansas City, Kan., had been headed west beside Gilbert.

KHP indicated Gilbert’s SUV veered off the road to the right where Gilbert overcorrected and veered back onto the road into the same lane as Acosta-Alcala where the two vehicles collided.

Officials said one of Acosta-Alcala’s passengers, Norma Delgado-Mendiola, 48, of Kansas City, was sent to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Acosta-Alcala and his other passenger, Carolina Morales Delgado, 21, of Kansas City, were also sent to KU med with suspected minor injuries.

KHP also said that Gilbert escaped the crash without injury. All parties involved were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

FILE
Back to School 2023
Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office indicated that Timothy Lamar Page, 38, of Grandview, Mo., was...
Missouri man arrested for flee, elude after engine explodes in Wabaunsee Co.

