One seriously injured after collision between semi-trucks sends three to hospital

DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was seriously injured after a collision between two semi-trucks on a western Kansas highway sent three to the hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 56 and Highway 400 in Dodge City with reports of a collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2006 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Damon D. Bahntge, 33, of Kendall, had been headed west on Highway 56. Meanwhile, a 2005 Kenworth semi driven by William R. Toney, 54, of Alabama, had been headed east.

KHP said Bahntge failed to yield the right of way to Toney and made a left turn in front of the semi where both collided.

Officials said Bahntge was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, Toney and his passenger, Donna L. Jones, 52, of Sandy Springs, Ga., were both sent to St. Catherine’s Hospital in Dodge City with suspected minor injuries. They were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

