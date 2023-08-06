Officials try to beat misinformation as discussions on baiting in Kansas to begin

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials around Kansas continue to try to beat misinformation disseminated on social media as discussions about wildlife baiting have been planned to begin in the fall.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that it is aware that misinformation about baiting wildlife in the Sunflower State has started to circulate online. Most of the information has either been unintentionally misreported or shared out of context.

KDWP said the misinformation renders much of the information shared about baiting in Kansas as unreliable and inaccurate.

To ensure Kansans have access to the most factual information possible, KDWP said it has created a graphic to share on social media and has asked conservation partners to share the following information:

No vote will happen. There is not a vote on baiting wildlife planned for Aug. 17 or any other date in the immediate future

Baiting remains legal on private lands. Baiting wildlife remains legal on all private lands, which is about 98% of the state.

Statewide meetings for a baiting rule change are planned. Beginning in the fall of 2023, KDWP will host townhalls style meetings statewide to gather input on the issue.



To ensure Kansans access the most factual information possible, KDWP has asked them to reference information posted HERE.

