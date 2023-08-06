New safety signage graces Highway 24 as program aims to reduce fatalities

A new sign graces Highway 24 in St. Marys to alert drivers of a new enforcement program.(Kansas Department of Transportation)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - New signage meant to keep drivers safe along Highway 24 has been posted as part of a program that is meant to reduce fatalities in the area.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that drivers along Highway 24 in Pottawatomie Co. will now see freshly installed yellow signs that read: “Safety Corridor - Increased Enforcement.” The signs are meant to bring attention to additional efforts by first responders as part of a Safety Corridor Pilot Program launched this summer.

KDOT noted that the program is a 5-year initiative meant to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes on four highway corridors in the Sunflower State. It includes a comprehensive set of strategies in enforcement, education, engineering and emergency response.

Officials indicated that the Highway 24 Safety Corridor extends from St. Marys to Manhattan. Crash reports show a total of 174 collisions in the area between 2016 and 2021. These crashes included 8 fatalities and 20 with serious injuries.

KDOT said it installed signage to alert drivers of increased enforcement of risky driving behaviors that have been associated with crashes. The pilot program is set to run until 2028.

KDOT noted that educational messages in schools and businesses along the four corridors will also be distributed in August.

For more information about the Safety Corridor Pilot Program, click HERE.

