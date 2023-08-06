Multiple vehicles stolen from Topeka repair shop lead to woman’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was arrested after multiple vehicles were stolen from an auto repair shop in Topeka over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, law enforcement officials were called to Crockers Car Care at 1001 SE 21st St. with reports of a burglary.

When first responders arrived, they said they were told by employees that a suspect had forced their way into the business and multiple vehicles had been stolen overnight.

Through the investigation, TPD said a person of interest had been identified as Tiffany D. Woosley, 33, of Topeka. She was found by officials in the 1900 block of SE Pennsylvania Ave. around 8:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Woosley was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Burglary to a non-dwelling

Theft of a motor vehicle

Criminal damage to property

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

