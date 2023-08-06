Manhattan animal shelter may soon be operated by shelter out of Ottawa

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter in Manhattan may soon be under the operation of an animal shelter near Kansas City.

Officials with the City of Manhattan announced that negotiations have opened with an animal shelter near Kansas City to take over operations and the lease for the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter.

Commissioners said a selection committee recommended the lease for the operation of the shelter be renegotiated in 2022 and the move was approved. In January 2023, Commissioners said they directed the shelter to explore the possibility of outsourcing operations and in June, a request for proposals was approved and issued to qualified public, nonprofit or private entities.

Commissioners also noted that the contract was needed to establish animal shelter operations and to lease the city’s existing facilities - but not animal control.

Officials indicated that the call required proposals to address three core areas - animal intake, shelter operations and pet licensing. The Commission received one submission, and at the recommendation of the selection committee, it approved negotiations with a shelter near Kansas City.

The Commission said it has approved negotiations with Prairie Paws Animal Shelter, Inc., out of Ottawa, for shelter operations and lease of the facilities. Staff will return in the fall with a negotiated contract and cost analysis for approval from commissioners.

