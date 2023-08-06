KU safety Kenny Logan Jr. sits down with 13 Sports ahead of 5th year in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. is gearing up for his fifth and final season with the Jayhawks.

The St. Augustine, FL. native has had quite a career so far in Lawrence. In 2022, he notched 96 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble and 2 interceptions.

He sat down with 13 Sports reporter Katie Maher to talk about what made him want to come back for another year, how he’s seen the program change from within, and what he wants to improve in on the field this season.

