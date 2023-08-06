KU safety Kenny Logan Jr. sits down with 13 Sports ahead of 5th year in Lawrence

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. is gearing up for his fifth and final season with the Jayhawks.

The St. Augustine, FL. native has had quite a career so far in Lawrence. In 2022, he notched 96 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble and 2 interceptions.

He sat down with 13 Sports reporter Katie Maher to talk about what made him want to come back for another year, how he’s seen the program change from within, and what he wants to improve in on the field this season.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local restaurant is getting some national recognition among food lovers.
America’s Best Restaurants recognizes Lake Perry’s High Tide 21
Clay Center Police Department officials said on Aug. 4, law enforcement received a report of an...
Clay Center Police Department asks public to assist in identifying robbery suspects
Ten Topeka residents were arrested following crime reduction efforts in Topeka, Kan.
Ten Topeka residents arrested following crime reduction efforts
FILE
Back to School 2023
Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office indicated that Timothy Lamar Page, 38, of Grandview, Mo., was...
Missouri man arrested for flee, elude after engine explodes in Wabaunsee Co.

Latest News

KU safety Kenny Logan Jr. sits down with 13 Sports ahead of 5th year in Lawrence
Cousins Adisyn Caryl and Emmerson Cope prepare to become Big Ten rivals
Cousins Adisyn Caryl and Emmerson Cope prepare to become Big Ten rivals
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the Wildcats band after KSU...
K-State men’s basketball previews upcoming international trip
K-State Volleyball hosts its 2023 Media Day
K-State volleyball hosts its 2023 Media Day