Investigation launched after shots fired during early-morning armed robbery

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to search for information after shots were fired during an early-morning armed robbery in the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department has confirmed to 13 NEWS that an armed robbery investigation has been launched following shots fired near 37th and Gage Blvd.

The incident was reported around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. No arrests have been made, no suspect information has been released and no further information has been made available.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

