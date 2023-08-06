High-speed chase through Lawrence ends with Shawnee man’s DUI arrest

A DGSO training video on a closed course shows how deputies practice a tactical vehicle intervention as a way to end chases that are a threat to the public.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Speeds of 100 mph in Central Lawrence spurred a chase with law enforcement that ended along the Farmer’s Turnpike with a man from Shawnee in custody.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, law enforcement officials were notified by the Lawrence Police Department that a chase had started after officers saw a vehicle going 100 mph on Iowa near 19th St. - right next to the University of Kansas campus in the central part of the city.

Officials said Lawrence Police chased the suspect, later identified by the Douglas Co. booking recap report as Josue A. Padron, 22, of Shawnee, into West Lawrence where a deputy then rendered aid.

The Sheriff’s Office said the chase ended near Northwest Lawrence after Padron, who was headed west in the 800 block of N. 1800 Rd. - the Farmer’s Turnpike - recklessly drove head-on into oncoming traffic.

With a tactical vehicle intervention, first responders said they were able to slow the vehicle to a stop before Padron collided with any other vehicles. He was taken into custody and arrested.

Padron was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on:

  • Two counts of aggravated battery on law enforcement
  • Two counts of flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving
  • Three counts of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol
  • Failure to stop at the scene of an accident

As of Sunday, Padron no longer remains behind bars as his $5,000 bond has been posted. Following a first appearance, a Douglas Co. District Court judge approved and dismissed a handful of charges. Pending charges include:

  • Aggravated battery on law enforcement
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs - second conviction
  • Failure to stop at an accident that causes injury or damage over $1,000
  • Operate a car without a required ignition interlock device
  • Failure to display evidence of vehicle liability insurance
  • Flee or attempt to elude resulting in a motor vehicle accident or damaged property

A status conference hearing in the case has been set for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local restaurant is getting some national recognition among food lovers.
America’s Best Restaurants recognizes Lake Perry’s High Tide 21
Ten Topeka residents were arrested following crime reduction efforts in Topeka, Kan.
Ten Topeka residents arrested following crime reduction efforts
Clay Center Police Department officials said on Aug. 4, law enforcement received a report of an...
Clay Center Police Department asks public to assist in identifying robbery suspects
FILE
Back to School 2023
Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office indicated that Timothy Lamar Page, 38, of Grandview, Mo., was...
Missouri man arrested for flee, elude after engine explodes in Wabaunsee Co.

Latest News

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL - clipped version
FILE
Wichita Police officer continues recovery following collision in patrol vehicle
A DGSO training video on a closed course shows how deputies practice a tactical vehicle...
High-speed chase through Lawrence ends with Shawnee man’s DUI arrest
FILE
2 dead, 1 seriously injured following rollover crash in Western Kansas