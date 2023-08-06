High-speed chase through Lawrence ends with Shawnee man’s DUI arrest

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Speeds of 100 mph in Central Lawrence spurred a chase with law enforcement that ended along the Farmer’s Turnpike with a man from Shawnee in custody.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, law enforcement officials were notified by the Lawrence Police Department that a chase had started after officers saw a vehicle going 100 mph on Iowa near 19th St. - right next to the University of Kansas campus in the central part of the city.

Officials said Lawrence Police chased the suspect, later identified by the Douglas Co. booking recap report as Josue A. Padron, 22, of Shawnee, into West Lawrence where a deputy then rendered aid.

The Sheriff’s Office said the chase ended near Northwest Lawrence after Padron, who was headed west in the 800 block of N. 1800 Rd. - the Farmer’s Turnpike - recklessly drove head-on into oncoming traffic.

With a tactical vehicle intervention, first responders said they were able to slow the vehicle to a stop before Padron collided with any other vehicles. He was taken into custody and arrested.

Padron was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on:

Two counts of aggravated battery on law enforcement

Two counts of flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving

Three counts of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Failure to stop at the scene of an accident

As of Sunday, Padron no longer remains behind bars as his $5,000 bond has been posted. Following a first appearance, a Douglas Co. District Court judge approved and dismissed a handful of charges. Pending charges include:

Aggravated battery on law enforcement

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs - second conviction

Failure to stop at an accident that causes injury or damage over $1,000

Operate a car without a required ignition interlock device

Failure to display evidence of vehicle liability insurance

Flee or attempt to elude resulting in a motor vehicle accident or damaged property

A status conference hearing in the case has been set for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

