Handful of water features set to remain open in Manhattan until Labor Day

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - While most pools and water parks are set to close around the Little Apple in the coming days, a few water features will remain open until Labor Day.

Officials with the City of Manhattan say the last day to enjoy public water parks across the Little Apple will be Sunday, Aug. 13, as the swim season nears an end for the summer.

While most city and Cico water parks are set to close, Northview water park at 510 Griffith Dr. will remain open from 1 to 7 p.m. on the weekends up until Labor Day, Sept. 4.

Officials noted that the Blue Earth Plaza water feature and City Park splash park will also remain open as long as warm weather allows.

The Manhattan Parks and Recreation Aquatics team took the time to thank those who came out to swim in 2023 for a fantastic summer.

