Handful of water features set to remain open in Manhattan until Labor Day

FILE
FILE(Source: Public Domain Pictures)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - While most pools and water parks are set to close around the Little Apple in the coming days, a few water features will remain open until Labor Day.

Officials with the City of Manhattan say the last day to enjoy public water parks across the Little Apple will be Sunday, Aug. 13, as the swim season nears an end for the summer.

While most city and Cico water parks are set to close, Northview water park at 510 Griffith Dr. will remain open from 1 to 7 p.m. on the weekends up until Labor Day, Sept. 4.

Officials noted that the Blue Earth Plaza water feature and City Park splash park will also remain open as long as warm weather allows.

The Manhattan Parks and Recreation Aquatics team took the time to thank those who came out to swim in 2023 for a fantastic summer.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local restaurant is getting some national recognition among food lovers.
America’s Best Restaurants recognizes Lake Perry’s High Tide 21
Ten Topeka residents were arrested following crime reduction efforts in Topeka, Kan.
Ten Topeka residents arrested following crime reduction efforts
Clay Center Police Department officials said on Aug. 4, law enforcement received a report of an...
Clay Center Police Department asks public to assist in identifying robbery suspects
FILE
Back to School 2023
Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office indicated that Timothy Lamar Page, 38, of Grandview, Mo., was...
Missouri man arrested for flee, elude after engine explodes in Wabaunsee Co.

Latest News

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL - clipped version
FILE
One seriously injured after driver loses control of SUV along KC interstate
FILE
Wichita Police officer continues recovery following collision in patrol vehicle
A DGSO training video on a closed course shows how deputies practice a tactical vehicle...
High-speed chase through Lawrence ends with Shawnee man’s DUI arrest