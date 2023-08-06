Field survey set to begin on California Ave. bridge in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews will start to contact residents near the California Ave. bridge for access to their properties as a field survey is set to begin in the area.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that on Monday, Aug. 7, officials will begin a field survey on the California Ave. bridge over I-70 in Topeka. The survey will collect information for the detailed design of proposed improvements.

Officials said John Lilak, P.S., Survey Project Manager at Bartlett & West will lead the survey for the Department.

According to KDOT, a member of the crew will first contact property owners or tenants for permission to enter private property. Then crews will use survey instruments on the ground to find where existing features already lie within the corridor.

KDOT noted that the project should be completed by Oct. 15.

