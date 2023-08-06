Field survey set to begin on California Ave. bridge in Topeka

Crews are set to begin a survey of the California Ave. bridge in Topeka on Aug. 7, 2023.
Crews are set to begin a survey of the California Ave. bridge in Topeka on Aug. 7, 2023.(Kansas Department of Transportation)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews will start to contact residents near the California Ave. bridge for access to their properties as a field survey is set to begin in the area.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that on Monday, Aug. 7, officials will begin a field survey on the California Ave. bridge over I-70 in Topeka. The survey will collect information for the detailed design of proposed improvements.

Officials said John Lilak, P.S., Survey Project Manager at Bartlett & West will lead the survey for the Department.

According to KDOT, a member of the crew will first contact property owners or tenants for permission to enter private property. Then crews will use survey instruments on the ground to find where existing features already lie within the corridor.

KDOT noted that the project should be completed by Oct. 15.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local restaurant is getting some national recognition among food lovers.
America’s Best Restaurants recognizes Lake Perry’s High Tide 21
Clay Center Police Department officials said on Aug. 4, law enforcement received a report of an...
Clay Center Police Department asks public to assist in identifying robbery suspects
Ten Topeka residents were arrested following crime reduction efforts in Topeka, Kan.
Ten Topeka residents arrested following crime reduction efforts
FILE
Back to School 2023
Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office indicated that Timothy Lamar Page, 38, of Grandview, Mo., was...
Missouri man arrested for flee, elude after engine explodes in Wabaunsee Co.

Latest News

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL - clipped version
A new sign graces Highway 24 in St. Marys to alert drivers of a new enforcement program.
New safety signage graces Highway 24 as program aims to reduce fatalities
FILE
Multiple vehicles stolen from Topeka repair shop lead to woman’s arrest
Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. sits down with 13 Sports ahead of 5th year in Lawrence.
KU safety Kenny Logan Jr. sits down with 13 Sports ahead of 5th year in Lawrence