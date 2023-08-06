Cooling down after late night storms

Highs much lower after the last few weeks
13 NEWS This Morning, Sunday Early Edition
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a few scattered severe storms moved through NE Kansas last night, much cooler air has begun to filter into the region. Highs for the next several days are looking to stay in the lower to middle 80s.

With some clouds lingering through the mid-morning hours, Sunday will feature the lowest high temperatures we’ve seen in over a month - only 83 for Topeka - with some of our more northern communities expected to stay in the upper 70s!

Temperatures will stay in this range for at least the next 3 days, giving us a stretch of below average temperatures for the first time in weeks.

Rain chances will stay low throughout the next 3 days as well, with rain chances and higher temperatures returning Wednesday. While thunderstorms are likely to return by then, temperatures won’t be increasing by much, staying within the upper 80s to lower 90s - average for NE Kansas in early to middle August.

