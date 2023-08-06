Attempted burglary conviction affirmed after suspect’s claims unfounded

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed a man’s attempted aggravated burglary conviction after he claimed that since he ran away, the State could not prove his intentions.

The Kansas Supreme Court announced that in the matter of Appeal No. 122,660: State of Kansas v. Ron Richard Larsen Jr., a jury convicted Larsen of attempted aggravated burglary, aggravated burglary, felony and misdemeanor theft and kidnapping.

Court records indicate that the convictions stemmed from three separate incidents in Johnson Co. A review of Larsen’s challenge to his attempted aggravated burglary conviction was granted and the conviction was ultimately affirmed.

Officials noted that Larsen entered the backyard of a home and looked inside a window to see a person awake. He then realized the person saw him and ran.

Because he ran, court documents indicate that Larsen argued the State did not prove he wanted to enter the occupied home.

However, the court disagreed as it pointed to evidence that he attempted to get cash and a car as well as having stolen purses, billfold and keys from other victims while they were at home over the course of several nights.

A jury found that Larsen planned to enter homes during the late night hours as he wanted to take keys, purses and billfolds a person would normally have with them when not home.

The Kansas Supreme Cort affirmed the conviction and the findings of the district court and Court of Appeals.

