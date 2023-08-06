81-year-old driver killed after pickup slams into side of train in southern Kansas

FILE
FILE(NONE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - An 81-year-old driver has perished after his pickup truck was driven into the side of a moving locomotive in southern Kansas over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of NE 80th Ave. and Highway 160 in Danville with reports of a train-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2003 Ford F-150 driven by James N. Robb, 81, of Danville, had been headed south on NE 80th Ave. just north of the city limits. Meanwhile, a locomotive had been headed east on the railroad tracks.

KHP said the crossing arm had been down as Robb drove his pickup through it and hit the side of the train. The collision pushed the truck into the east ditch where it flipped and landed on its tires.

Officials said Robb was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

