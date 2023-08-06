2 dead, 1 seriously injured following rollover crash in Western Kansas

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPEARVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are dead following an early-morning single-vehicle rollover crash in Western Kansas while another continues to recover with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, emergency crews were called to the area of 126th Rd. and Jewell Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2001 Ford F-350 driven by Chaten P. Tasset, 21, of Spearville, had been headed south on 126th Rd. when, for an unknown reason, the truck veered into the east ditch.

Officials said the pickup then reentered the roadway and veered into the west ditch where it rolled and landed on its top.

KHP said Tasset and one of his passengers, Hadley G. Fisher, 19, of Spearville, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Neither were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Officials also said that Tasset’s second passenger, Isaac J. Melendez, 20, of Spearville, was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital in Dodge City with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

