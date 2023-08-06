18, 16-year-old arrested after similar early-morning armed robberies in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old were both arrested after similar calls reporting early-morning armed robberies in East and Central Topeka were made.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 5 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, law enforcement officials were called to the 1000 block of NE Atchison Ave. with reports of a man yelling for help.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a male victim who reported he had been beaten and robbed. A description of the vehicle and suspect had been taken.

About half an hour later, TPD said it received calls about a similar incident in the 2300 block of SE California St. Here, a second victim was found who gave a similar account and similar descriptions.

Then, about 15 minutes later, officers said they found a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect’s near SE 10th and SE Swygart St. where the driver was pulled over. During the stop, the occupants Enrique Bocardo, 18, and a 16-year-old, were found to be involved in both incidents and were arrested.

Bocardo was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated assault and possession of marijuana. Meanwhile, the teen was taken to the Shawnee Co. Juvenile Dept. of Corrections where they were booked on the following:

Aggravated robbery

Two counts of aggravated assault

Criminal discharge of a firearm

Juvenile in possession of a firearm

Possession of marijuana

TPD has not indicated if this incident is connected with the other early-morning robbery reported on Sunday near 37th and Gage Blvd. About 12 hours earlier, officials also said a 22-year-old woman and a 17-year-old were also booked on similar crimes. Officials have not said this incident is connected either.

