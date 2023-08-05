Washburn prepares students for fall semester with special enrollment event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the fall semester approaches for students across the state of Kansas, Washburn University hosted a special enrollment event to help their students.

From 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, students had a chance to go to Morgan Hall to take care of admission, speak with an advisor, register for classes, learn about financial aid, explore the campus and win scholarships.

“Even though classes begin soon, it is never too late to make one of the most important decisions of your life,” said Dr. Alan Bearman, vice president for strategic enrollment management and student success, Washburn University. “Washburn is passionate about providing opportunities to anyone who wishes to pursue a college education. What sets us apart is the support we offer students after enrollment to make sure their hard work turns into success.”

“I’m very hyped,” incoming freshman Hevin Timley said. “I have everything figured out and I’m coming motivated. I’m happy to be here.”

Washburn’s first day of classes is Monday, Aug. 21.

