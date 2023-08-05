Topeka community takes a stand to unite as one

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s annual National Night Out kicked off at the Oakland Community Center Saturday morning and at Hi-Crest Saturday afternoon.

The event allowed the community to come together with police, fire departments, and sheriffs offices to interact with one another.

People of all ages enjoyed playing games, eating delicious food and meeting one another.

Sheriff Brian Hill said the event aims at helping to build the community and unite them.

“It’s just good community interaction and a family atmosphere,” said Hill. “All of the citizens in Shawnee County get to come together, we get to meet each other. It’s good interaction from us in law enforcement to meet people outside of our daily duties.”

