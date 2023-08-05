Severe storms possible tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures should be warmer this afternoon, but much cooler temperatures are forecast from Sunday onwards. What precedes these cooler temperatures however, will be strong to severe storms Saturday night.

Saturday

Temperatures will stay relatively similar to Friday this afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s for most of NE Kansas. Mostly sunny skies are expected after some early morning showers, with dewpoints in the lower 70s. This will translate to muggy conditions outside, with heat indices likely to approach the triple digits.

This mugginess will in part contribute to the risk of storms tonight, giving the atmosphere more available energy and moisture to produce storms. Most of these storms will have already formed well to the west of our viewing area when they begin to approach, so the timing later this evening should be relatively easy to track, even if they form a little bit later/earlier than forecast. Intensity will be a bit more difficult to pinpoint, but with atmospheric conditions very similar across the entire state of Kansas, what happens to our west will probably occur here.

Storms should pass through before midnight, leaving us with much cooler and drier air.

Next Week

The cooldown in the wake of tonight’s storms will bring temperatures down to their lowest point since mid-July, with highs in the lower 80s possible through Tuesday! Dewpoints may even drop as low as the lower 50s, a bit more like Spring or Fall than the dog days of summer. Though tonight may prove to be hectic with storms, we have much more pleasant weather to look forward to next week.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.