Missouri man arrested for flee, elude after engine explodes in Wabaunsee Co.

Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office indicated that Timothy Lamar Page, 38, of Grandview, Mo., was...
Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office indicated that Timothy Lamar Page, 38, of Grandview, Mo., was arrested after fleeing and eluding law enforcement.(Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man was arrested for flee and elude after his motorcycle’s engine exploded in Wabaunsee County.

Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office shared on their social media that around 8:57 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s deputies were traveling on I-70 at mile marker 341 when they encountered a speeding motorcycle traveling westbound. A traffic stop was initiated, but the motorcyclist ignored pursuing deputies, accelerated and attempted to flee and elude law enforcement for several miles. After multiple attempted false exit maneuvers off the highway and performing intentional westbound to eastbound directional changes, the fleeing motorcyclist finally came to a safe and controlled stop after his 600CC engine exploded.

Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office indicated that Timothy Lamar Page, 38, of Grandview, Mo., was arrested without incident and taken to Wabaunsee County Jail for the following:

  • Flee and elude
  • Driving on a suspended license
  • Failure to maintain automotive liability insurance
  • Operating an unregistered motor vehicle
  • Failing to obey traffic control devices
  • Speeding

