K-State volleyball hosts its 2023 Media Day

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State volleyball hosted its 2023 Media Day at its brand new facility on Friday.

Not only do the Wildcats have a new facility, but they have a new head coach this season as well in Jason Mansfield. 13 Sports asked Coach Mansfield what he wants this team’s identity to be.

”We’re not gonna be scared of anybody that we play. And I wanna make sure that we go into every match thinking that we have a chance to win. And then how are we gonna do that? You know, we’re gonna do that by competing every single point, and giving great effort. And hopefully we see a lot of passion,” he said.

K-State has 11 returning players of the 16 on the roster, and the team feels that they’ve got some real depth and offensive talent.

“I think we’re really well balanced. We have great back row players, and great front row players, along with setters. So I mean I don’t think there’s one thing that stands out weak or strong. I think we’re just really well-rounded,” said sophomore outside hitter Shaylee Myers.

Fans can get their first look at the ‘Cats for free when they host a scrimmage at Morgan Family Arena next Saturday. Time is still to be determined.

