Fort Larned National Historic Site creates band focused on 19th-century music

FORT LARNED, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Larned National Historic Site is organizing a regimental band focused on creating 19th-century music.

Fort Larned National Historic Site officials said the Fort Larned Post Band was once an ongoing program enjoyed by both participants and listeners. In evaluating the resources available at Fort Larned, officials realized that presenting this aspect of 19th-century life is something they are able to do. In order to execute the idea, Fort Larned National Historic Site is looking for volunteers who have a passion for music and sharing that music with others.

Fort Larned National Historic Site officials said the Fort Larned Post Band seeks to present music that would have been heard by those at Fort Larned and Kansas in the late 1860s. In a time when the only way to listen to music was a live performance, bands were a sought-after commodity to provide entertainment, especially in a mundane location such as a frontier post. Regimental bands were also a commodity as it was a sure way to increase the morale of the soldiers, especially while on the march. While regimental bands saw a decrease in emphasis during the Civil War, they existed through the Civil War and after.

Fort Larned National Historic Site officials said though there is no historic evidence of Fort Larned having its own Post Band, the Fort Larned Post Band will seek to represent the feel and sound of music from 19th-century regimental bands.

Fort Larned National Historic Site officials noted if you or someone you know is interested in this opportunity, contact fols_internet@nps.gov or call 620-285-6911 and feel free to ask any questions.

