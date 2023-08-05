Florida shooting puts 2 officers in hospital in critical condition, police chief says

Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando...
Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando late Friday.(STRINGR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando late Friday, police said.

The Orlando Police Department officers stopped a vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday as part of an investigation of a Miami homicide and were shot by a suspect in the car, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a press conference early Saturday.

The officers, who were not immediately identified, were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, Smith said.

The suspect carjacked another vehicle and police pursued, but did not immediately catch the suspect. A search was ongoing early Saturday, Smith said.

“This is a sad day for our department,” Smith said. “For the suspects out there, we will find you and you will be brought to justice.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Bryant Day, 30, of Holton is in the Jackson County Jail on charges of criminal...
Holton man arrested for alleged sexual solicitation of a child
Ten Topeka residents were arrested following crime reduction efforts in Topeka, Kan.
Ten Topeka residents arrested following crime reduction efforts
Crystle T. Moten, 37, of Topeka, and Jeff D. Pressgrove, 55, of Topeka, were arrested for drug...
Two Topeka residents arrested for drug possession following traffic stop
FILE
Back to School 2023
The Topeka Police Department confirms it assisted the Kansas Department of Agriculture at...
Health hazards push officials to revoke lodging license for Travelers Inn

Latest News

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL - clipped version
One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.
Worker rescued after falling into rail tank car
One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.
Man rescued after falling in train tank car
Social media streamer Kai Cenat has been charged with inciting a riot after his giveaway caused...
Streamer charged after New York City giveaway chaos