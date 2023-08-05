Cousins Adisyn Caryl and Emmerson Cope prepare to become Big Ten rivals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Adisyn Caryl and Emmerson Cope don’t remember much from their earliest softball days. That’s how young they were when they started. But they do remember how fun it was getting to start the sport together as cousins.

“When you start when you’re little it’s just whoever you know you put a team together, and so that’s why we got to play together,” Adisyn said.

The friendly competition aspect was always present between the two, and their family members loved it.

”Both of our families are just super competitive in general,” said Emmerson.

The two eventually went their own ways with different club teams, and played for two rival Centennial League schools in high school. Adisyn was at Topeka High, Emmerson at Washburn Rural.

“It was really fun,” Emmerson said with a smile. “Adi and I would just like, make deals like ‘don’t strike me out’, and I was like ‘don’t hit a home run off of me’. So we just had fun things like that.”

But even as rivals, they always found themselves rooting for each other.

“I’m just sitting here like playing shortstop, and she’ll be swinging off a high pitch and I’m like ‘E what are you doing!’,” Adisyn said laughing. “Even though we’re against the other team, or she’ll get a double and I’ll be like fist bump like, it was fun.”

The two played as teammates one final time this past weekend out in California, becoming National Runners Up with Aces Fastpitch.

“I think it’s really special that we could just close our careers together,” Emmerson said. “We started it out together, I think it’s special that we also get to close them too.”

“When we were little, not thinking I’m gonna be playing for the National Championship in club ball, like it’s insane,” said Adisyn.

Their time as teammates may be over, but their time being league rivals isn’t. Adisyn is headed to play at Illinois this fall, and Emmerson to Nebraska.

“Personally I like playing with her better than against her. But at least when we’re getting to play, I get to see her all the time since we’re in the same conference,” said Adisyn.

Their season openers are actually against each other in 2024.

From the Centennial League to the Big Ten, they’re still at rival schools, and they still know they have each other as they start their collegiate careers.

“She’s my cousin, I know she’s there for me if I don’t wanna talk to anyone else about it,” Emmerson said.

“I think it’s just gonna be reassuring that okay someone else is also going through the same thing as me so like, I’m chilling,” Adisyn said.

