Cooler temperatures and more rain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Though heat advisories remain in place this evening for many of our communities, NE Kansas is looking ahead towards a decisively cooler pattern for early August.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 72. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the morning.

Saturday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.