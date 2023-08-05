Clay Center Police Department asks public to assist in identifying robbery suspects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Clay Center Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying suspects involved in an aggravated burglary and attempted robbery report.

Clay Center Police Department officials said on Aug. 4, law enforcement received a report of an aggravated burglary and attempted robbery in the 700 block of Liberty St. in Clay Center, Kan. Upon law enforcement’s arrival, the suspects fled on foot to the east and were not located.

According to Clay Center Police Department officials, it was reported the suspects are two black males between the ages of 15 and 20 years old, both were between 5′8″ and 5′10″, and both had shoulder-length dreadlocks. One male was wearing an orange hoodie, and camouflaged pants and one black shoe and one white shoe. The other male was wearing a white or light gray zip-up jacket with a hood, blue jeans with two medium-sized holes on both pant legs with black shoes. Additionally, this male had some of the ends of his dreadlocks dyed white. No weapons were reported to have been used.

Clay Center Police Department officials said they would like the help of the public in identifying the two suspects. If anyone has knowledge or knows the identity of either suspect, please notify the Clay Center Police Department at 785-632-2121, and do not contact either of the suspects.

