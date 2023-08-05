Back to school made easy with community commitment

By Madison Bickley
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There are necessities that kids of all ages need as they get ready to start the new school year.

Highland Park High School made sure that the kids got everything they needed Saturday morning.

Many caregivers cannot afford all of the school supplies that are now required.

Carlos Moore said that he appreciates all of the help because he knows his son will be able to start the year off right.

“It helps out a great deal with gas prices, rent, mortgage, and stuff like that,” said Moore. “To have a program with children’s school supplies and things its a real big help and it means a lot to me and my family and pretty sure everyone in this room right now because a lot of us cannot afford to go out and buy the expensive things that the schools are requiring nowadays.”

Getting ready to stuff their books bags with tons of supplies, one group of kids said they cannot wait for the new year to begin.

Senior Pastor of New Mount Zion Baptist Church, Delmar White, said that they had 15 churches and 10 community organizations contribute.

Each contributor picked school supplies off of the USD 501 list and purchased between 5-700 pieces of each item for the children.

“They can go into the school year, not with that pressure, said White. “But, they can go in bright eyed, ‘I’m ready, I’m ready to start the year. I think that is going to be the piece for them is to know they don’t have to be ashamed, they can go in like the rest of the kids and start a great year.”

Organizers said the more that everyone helps, the better this school year will be and every year after.

“I think we have to show that we are more concerned with helping out than we are with receiving,” said White.

